Dr. Gary K. Haddock passed away at home early Friday morning, April 5, 2019.



Gary was born on January 8, 1938 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ray Leslie Haddock and Phyllis Balls and was the oldest of 3 children.



Gary grew up and attended school in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He married Kara Jane Rowberry on August 25, 1961 and they are the parents of six children, 29 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.



He attended Brigham Young University and the University of Utah. He obtained his M.D. degree from the University of Utah in 1966. Following an internship at the University of Utah, he served as a medical officer in the United States Army for 2 years including one year of service in Vietnam and one year at Fort Eustace, Virginia.



He joined the Blackfoot Medical Clinic in 1967 where he worked as a family practice physician until his retirement in 1999. He served as president of the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians in 1984-1985 and in 1991 was recognized as Family Physician of the Year by the Academy. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service from 1994-1999. He was active in the community, participating in several community theater productions and serving on the Blackfoot School District School Board for nine years.



Gary was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission for the Church in South Africa from 1958 to 1960. He held numerous positions of leadership in the Church including his service as a bishop, member of the stake presidency and temple worker. He served with his wife as president of the Capetown, South Africa mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1999-2002.



Gary had a positive impact on numerous individuals through his medical practice and church service. He loved to spend time with family and was always present for important events. He was extremely generous of his time and means and was a mentor to countless individuals.



Gary was preceded in death by his father Ray, his mother Phyllis, sister Mary Ann and infant daughter Jane. He is survived by his wife Kara, brother Doug, sons Michael, Richard and Jeffrey and daughters Hillary and Holly.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, 13 April 2019, at the Blackfoot 12th Ward chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1289 Mount Putnam Drive, in Blackfoot, Idaho.



The family will receive friends and relatives Friday night, April 12, from 6-8 pm at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Schilling Avenue, in Blackfoot, and again from 10 am to 10:45 am at the 12th Ward chapel. Interment will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Published in The Morning News on Apr. 8, 2019