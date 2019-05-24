Gay Higginson Covington passed away on May 19th, 2019 at her residence in Orem, Utah. She was born December 18th, 1932 in Blackfoot, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents (George Anson and Elfie Higginson), her husband (Wayne L Covington), her sister (Zola Hancock), and her brother-in -Law (Larry Smith).



Gay graduated from Snake River High School while living in Thomas Idaho. On January 18th, 1952, she married Wayne Covington in the LDS Idaho Falls temple.



Gay moved multiple times throughout her life, following Wayne throughout his career. Stops included Sioux City, Iowa; Provo, Utah; Salt Lake City, Utah; Moses Lake, Washington; Ontario, Oregon; Boise, Idaho and American Fork, Utah.



Gay was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many different capacities, though she especially liked working with the youth. In later years she enjoyed serving at the Provo LDS temple.



Gay is survived by brother Gary Higginson (Beulah), sisters, Zada Smith, LeAnn Castleton (Steve), children Alan (DeAnn), Vance (Cindy), Jill (John), Mark (Camille), foster son Randy Moeck (Robin), 20 grandkids, and 34 great-grand kids.



Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at the Alpine ward chapel, 828 W 1600 N Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9 AM to 9:45 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Thomas Riverside Cemetery in Thomas, Idaho on May 25th, 2019 at 4 PM. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com. Published in The Morning News on May 22, 2019