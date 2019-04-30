Gerald Lester 'Jerry' Bahr, 79, of Moreland, Idaho passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 while being held in the loving arms of his eternal companion, Ruth Ann (Olsen) Bahr. He passed away from congestive heart failure after a 50-year battle with diabetes.

Born May 13th, 1939 to William 'Ellis' Bahr and Thelma (Meikle) Bahr in Osgood, Idaho. While still quite young his family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, just down the road from Ruth Ann Olsen. Jerry and Ruth were married May 25th, 1960 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. Both Jerry and Ruth are lifelong members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Jerry having served as a bishop and a patriarch.

Jerry started his career in the electronics field working in Roswell, NM, working for the FAA. Seeing an opportunity in the fledgling cable TV industry he moved to Great Falls, MT; Eugene, OR; Seattle, WA; Phoenix, AZ; San Diego, CA and Roswell, GA, ending his cable tv career as a Vice-President of Research for COX Communications. Joining another fledgling industry of computer networking, he eventually became a well-known instructor, traveling around the world teaching computer networking.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Ruth Bahr, and sons, David (Amelia) Bahr, Daniel (Nancy) Bahr, Douglas (Tracy) Bahr, Ron (Nanci) Lupson and Kimlay (Vanthy) Sorn, and his sister, Collene Stanglan, Karen (Bahr) Stoddard. Jerry and Ruth have twelve grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Jerry is preceded in death by his son, Michael Bahr; his parents, Ellis and Thelma Bahr, and siblings, Burnel Bahr, LaVerl Bahr, Barbara (Bahr) Wilding, Mickey Bahr and Ray Bahr.

Funeral services will be held at the LDS Church in Moreland, ID (740 W 175 N, Blackfoot, ID 83221) on Wednesday, May 1st at 11 AM, Bishop Brad Adams conducting. Visitation will be held Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Hawker Funeral Home and again for one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be at the Groveland Cemetery following the funeral.

Memories of Jerry and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary