HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
German Ibarra
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
German Lora Ibarra


1925 - 2019
German Lora Ibarra Obituary
German Lora Ibarra, 94, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

German was born June 1, 1925 in Zimapan, Mexico to Sofio Ibarra and Ambrocia Lora.

In 1952, German married Maria Luisa in Zimapan, Hidalgo, Mexico. They moved to Fort Hall in 1969, then to Moreland in 1976.

German worked for many years at Nonpareil, where he retired. He was a member of the Catholic church.

He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. He loved to entertain. He also liked gardening, working outside and raising farm animals. He was always building something. He also enjoyed returning to Mexico to visit family and friends.

German is survived by his children, Francisca (Miguel) Trejo of Moreland, Maria (Geronimo) Torres of Moreland, Sofi (Graciano) Ramirez of Moreland, Adam (Martha) Ibarra of Groveland, Tony Ibarra of Boise, Carlos (Toni) Ibarra of Moreland and Gorge (Jennifer) Ibarra of Moreland; his brother Catarino (Concepcion) Ibarra of Texas and sisters Catarina (Alberto) Ibarra and Venancia (Antolin) Labra, both of Mexico; 26 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Luisa; children Isidoro Ibarra and Silvia Ibarra; brother Juan Ibarra; grandson Jaime Ramirez and great grandson Jaime Jr. Ramirez.

A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, with a viewing to follow until 8:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

We would like to thank the Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility for the time and patience in caring for German as well as the home health agencies.

Memories of German and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 20, 2019
