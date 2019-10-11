|
Ginger Kay Ciccone was born June 7, 1965 in Blackfoot, Idaho. She passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home in Blackfoot. Ginger is the daughter of Donald and Shirley (Thompson) Ciccone.
Ginger has a son, Ethan Gabriel Ciccone.
Ginger attended Groveland Elementary, Mountain View Middle School and Blackfoot High School. She went on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Santa Rosa, California; she cherished doing work for the Lord.
She worked in Yellowstone National Park and Sun Valley, Idaho. She then furthered her education at Idaho State University.
Ginger worked for many years at American Linen (ALSCO). After having Ethan, Ginger would sometimes work 3 jobs and still go to school. Ginger also worked at Dawn Enterprises until her health could no longer handle it. She held many jobs for the Church including Librarian and Nursery. Her most treasured job was being "Mama".
Ginger loved roller skating at her parents skating rink. She loved going to movies, concerts and spending time with family and friends. She also loved going to the cabin in Palisades. Her sisters called her a "walking encyclopedia for totally useless information" because she knew all the answers to Trivial Pursuit. She loved being Aunt Gingy to her many nieces and nephews. Her name was later changed to "Chicken" by her Grand Niece and the name stuck.
Ginger lived life to its fullest. She always had a joke and smile for you.
Ginger was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Rae Thompson Ciccone, her brother John Stephan Marshall Ciccone, sister-in-law Bonnie Lee Reader Ciccone and brother-in-law Richard Hembreiker.
Ginger is survived by her father, Donald ( Marilyn Williams) Ciccone, sister-in-law Rena Rowberry, brothers, Donald Jr. (Gina Pena) and Tony (Karolyn) and sisters Sherry and Nikki Ciccone. Plus many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends beginning at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening before the service at the funeral home. Memories of Ginger and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 11, 2019