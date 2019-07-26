|
|
|
Glenda Rae Scott, 78
Glenda Rae Kreager Scott, 78, of Blackfoot, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.
Glenda was born on March 24, 1941 in Miles City, Montana to Earl and Katherine Kreager. She graduated from high school in Miles City, Montana.
Glenda had a long career with Dawn Enterprise and started her business of Care Services in 1994. She cared for many while running Scott's Certified Family Home.
She enjoyed all home shopping networks, fishing and camping. She loved spending time with her family and extended family. She traveled to watch all of the kids, grandkids and great grandkids activities.
Our family would like to thank John Molinonary and Cindy Mellon for their live-in care and dedication to Glenda.
A special thanks to Josh Jensen and all of the staff at Encompass Health and Hospice. The care, compassion and professionalism was second to none. We sincerely appreciate all that Josh Jensen and Encompass did for Glenda and our family.
A huge thanks to Bingham Memorial doctors and staff for the end of life care for Glenda. From their care and concern to warm cookies and milk at a perfect time we thank you.
The staff at Hawker Funeral home for making this time comfortable and warm.
There are so many more to thank. Please know of our appreciation and gratitude.
Glenda married Lee LeFevre April 21 1959. They later divorced. Glenda was married to Duane Scott of Blackfoot until his passing in 1988.
Glenda is survived by her significant other of 23 years, Melvin Phillips; daughters, Teresa (Arnold) Callison of Blackfoot and Katrina (Lamin) Sonko of Blackfoot; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jared) Hansen of Idaho Falls, Katie (Jason) Lockyer of Blackfoot, Darrell (Jenny) Callison of Blackfoot, Mindy (Gerardo) Montes of Blackfoot, Mark (Charissa) Callison of White Salmon, WA, Brittany (Anthony) Hill Pocatello, Curtis (Samantha) Garcia of Blackfoot, Jake Garcia of Blackfoot, Stetson Garcia of Blackfoot, Uriel (Ashley) Montes of Blackfoot and Dawda Sonko of Blackfoot; 24 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, and two sisters.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home with a viewing to follow until 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
Memories of Glenda and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on July 25, 2019