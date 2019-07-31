|
Gordon Gibson Prouse, 86
Gordon Gibson Prouse passed away at 11:47 am on July 27, 2019. Gordon was born on July 3, 1933 to Glenn and Annie Prouse. He was the middle child between 2 brothers, Kenneth and Alan.
Gordon graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1951 and joined the Navy before he could be drafted into the Army because "the Navy had better beds". Gordon would often reflect on how happy he had been to be in the Navy, he was part of operation 'Deep Freeze 1' where he was able to travel to Antarctica in 1955, as well as Cuba, Brazil, Panama, and New Zealand, on the last of which he nearly missed the boat, whether on purpose or not is still up for discussion. During his time in the Navy as a corpsman one of his proudest moments was assisting on an appendectomy during a typhoon in the Pacific Ocean; where everything, including the instruments, the surgeon, the patient and himself had to be tied to the table as the boat rocked on the waves "from porthole to porthole". However, the best moment that the Navy provided for Gordon was on land. Stationed in Rhode Island Gordon met a young Canadian woman from Prince Edward Island named Mary Theresa McAree "Terry", a strong, smart, beautiful woman who would become his wife and the mother of their seven children; Caroline, Christine, Robert, Erwin, Shonna, Richard and Marlene. Terry would later say that when she married this cowboy she thought she'd at least get to visit Texas, but after returning to Idaho when Gordon left the Navy they quickly settled in to turn a rock-pile into a crop and a house into a home.
Gordon filled many roles for his family, friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; jester, role model, father-figure, bad example and inspiration, but most of all he passed along a knowledge of what is right, what is wrong, and he gave more in this world than he took.
Gordon is survived by his children, Christine, Robert, Erwin, Shonna and Marlene; his brother, Alan Prouse; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Terry; his parents; brother, Kenneth; daughter, Caroline and son, Richard.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
