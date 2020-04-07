|
Guadalupe Aguirre, 57, of Blackfoot was welcomed home by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 29,2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Guadalupe was born on July 17, 1962 in San Antonio, Texas to Clemente and Margarita Sanchez. Her family later moved to Fort Hall, Idaho, and she attended school in Blackfoot.
Before her health complications, Guadalupe was a cook for the Blackfoot Head Start. She enjoyed working there and cooking for the Head Start children. She worked alongside her daughter, Virginia and niece, Alecia Flores.
Guadalupe was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church. She ensured she was there for her grandchildren when they would get their sacraments of baptism, first communion, and confirmation. Her grandchildren were her life. She would always try to sneak them away to her house for sleepovers, movie nights, or taking them to get a bite to eat. Even though she had health issues, she would try her best to make it to every soccer, baseball, and softball game. She would attend their school programs and attended every kindergarten graduation even if she felt under the weather. Unfortunately, the only High School graduation she was able to attend was that of the eldest grandson, Jorge Galaviz. She was looking forward to attending her granddaughter's, Karina V. Aguirre, quinceañera this summer. Her last grand baby was named after her. She cried when they told her name is Alorah Guadalupe.
Guadalupe also enjoyed spending time with her siblings. She would visit her brothers and sisters whenever she could. She enjoyed cooking for them and them cooking for her. Whenever she would make homemade tortillas and beans, she would call her brother, John and nephew, Juan Garcia. She sure did love her sister Nelda's menudo and her daughter Victoria's Mole.
When she wasn't with her grandchildren or siblings, she would be hiding out at the Fort Hall Casino. She loved going there to escape for a while. More than likely she would run into her sister, Mary there too and her brother, Raymond. She also enjoyed having fun and going to the dances. When she wouldn't want to be bothered, she just wouldn't answer her calls. We would get the hint and let her be. One time she got in trouble by her son, Jose for drinking a sasquatch. She thought it was funny even though it made her sugar rise. He was so mad, but she joked around until the end that she wanted a sasquatch. She enjoyed getting her nails done and her hair colored "mahogany red." Her favorite color was blue, and all her grandchildren knew it. She was a feisty, spirited, strong, and beautiful woman who spoke her mind regardless of the circumstances. Before she passed, her brother, Raynaldo gave her flowers and told her to take them to the hospital too. She didn't want to because she wanted to keep them at her home to see them where she spent her last days. Her sons, Victor and Jose spent time with her while she was at the Huntsman's Cancer Institute and provided her the support she needed as she gave a good fight.
Guadalupe is survived by her children; Victoria (Guillermo) Galaviz, Virginia (Jose) Villeda, Victor Jr. (Ashley) Avila, and Jose Carlos Avila all of Blackfoot, ID. ; her grandchildren Jorge Galaviz, Karina V. Aguirre, Luis A. Galaviz, Kristian M. Aguirre, Damien R. Avila, Arianna D. Avila, Veronica M. Galaviz, Dominik V. Avila, Eric L. Villeda, Alexander J. Villeda, Alyssandra L. Avila, and Alorah G. Avila.; her siblings Yolanda (Ernest) Mandujano, Raymond (Lynda) Sanchez, Mary (Manuel) Flores, John (Ramona) Sanchez, Nelda (Antonio) Velasco, and Raynaldo (Wendy) Sanchez; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemente and Margarita Sanchez, her angel baby, Maria Velen Avila, and two nieces, Graciela Flores and Erica Garcia.
Private family graveside service will be Thursday, April 2, 2020 under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home.
A celebration and memorial services for Guadalupe will be held at a later date.
Published in The Morning News on Apr. 1, 2020