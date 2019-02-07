Hally Brown, 44



Hally June Brown, 44, of Blackfoot, passed away, Monday, January 28, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born February 26, 1974 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Marwin and Janet Hebdon, the oldest of four children.



Hally was a dedicated mother first and foremost, she treasured her three children; Chyenne, Hunter and Jeremiah. She embraced every moment with them. Hally had always wanted to be a mom and she was a loving example of what a mother is. She was a loving aunt and enjoyed her time with her numerous nieces and nephews.



Hally's sparkling blue eyes and dimples made her smile light up a room. Her laugh was infectious, and she loved to laugh. She was known to be a little stubborn at times, but her joyful spirit balanced that out perfectly. She had a genuine love of animals and always had a pet or pets. She especially loved her little cat, Sox. Sitting on the couch with Sox was one of her favorite things to do.



Hally worked several jobs in her life, but the job she loved the most was at First American Title Company. She had worked there for the past four years until her death. She loved her job and the people she worked with.



Her life was a living example of the bible verse, 1 Corinthians 16:14- "Let all that you do, be done in love."



Hally loved life, her family, her friends and her pets. She had the sweetest soul and our hearts will forever be saddened by her loss. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.



Hally is survived by her parents, Marwin and Janet Hebdon; brothers, Marwin "Shorty" Hebdon Jr., Shane (Kimberly) Hebdon; sister, Shiloh Hebdon; daughters, Chyenne Brown (Fiance, Matt Rodriguez), Hunter Brown; son, Jeremiah Brown; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and friends.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.