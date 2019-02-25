Harold E. "Hal" Luker, 83, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Harold was born in Pocatello to Alice and Oscar Luker, attended Pocatello High School and eventually married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Rogerson. They were blessed with 12 children; Arva Lyn, Julie, Janet, David, Craig, Danny, Wayne, Bryce, Lisa, Scott, LaVon and Seth. Bonnie passed away in 2012, and Harold remarried a close friend of the family, Marlene Jenks. She was quickly accepted into the family and was adored by the Luker children. After Marlene's passing in 2015, Harold married Carolyn Millward Johnson, who is also loved and deeply appreciated by the Luker children. She loved Harold and brought comfort and happiness to him in his final years in mortality.

Harold had many talents and abilities. He was a natural salesman and provided for his family in the early years in various sales positions. With a love of mechanics and construction, he became the maintenance manager for the Pocatello and Westwood Malls. He eventually became the general manager of the Westwood Mall where he worked until he retired. For many years, Harold also had a small contracting business, employing mostly his children, where he greatly enjoyed working with and teaching them important life skills.

Harold was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the gospel and served in various callings in the church. Later in life he developed a passion for family history and dutifully chronicled his ancestry, writing several books on his family history.

Harold also loved fishing and singing, but would give up a fishing trip in order to sing at yet another funeral. Like his beautiful tenor voice, his life and example permeated the hearts of all who knew him.

A viewing will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 am at the LDS Church, 1433 Gwen Dr. Pocatello, ID 83204, with a viewing for one hour prior. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.

