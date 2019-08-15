|
|
Harold Luane Twitchell Jr., 85
Harold Luane Twitchell, 85, of Blackfoot and Lincoln Creek area passed away, Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home in Lincoln Creek.
Harold Luane was born on December 20, 1933 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the son of Harold Carson Twitchell and Mary Elizabeth Yandell. He attended school at Lincoln Creek, Blackfoot Elementary Schools and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1952. While in high school, he was captain of the football team and played quarterback. He was also active on the track team and rodeoed around surrounding area.
He attended the University of Idaho in Moscow for two and a half years. He participated on the rodeo team and was active in the R.O.T.C. Air Force. Later he was drafted into the Army and was stationed at Fort Lawson, Washington with 28th Missile Battalion for two years. After his honorable discharge, he came back to his hometown and was active in the rodeo circuit and as a range rider.
He married Jacqueline Malm on March 18, 1960 in Elko, Nevada. They made their home in the Groveland area outside Blackfoot. They later divorced. Harold worked for Idaho Potato Starch Company and later went to American Potato Company, now Basic American Foods, where he retired after 35 years. Harold was also a rancher and stockman. He raised cattle, horses and hay on the Lincoln Creek Ranch. Harold was an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. He was also president of the Fort Hall Stockmen's Association for 17 years.
Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising livestock and breaking colts in his younger days.
Harold is survived by one son, George Wayne Twitchell of Lincoln Creek; his sister Cherrill Jones of Blackfoot, his niece Kaye Goicalea, Rock Springs WY; his nephew, Wes Jones of Blackfoot; five granddaughters, one great grandson and 6 great granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Carson and Mary Elizabeth Twitchell; his maternal grandparents Jeff and Elizabeth Yandell and his paternal grandparents Bill and Edna Twitchell.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service.
Memories of Harold and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 14, 2019