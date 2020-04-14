|
|
Harriet Agnes Clark, 90, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at The Gables due to age and Parkinsons disease.
Harriet Agnes Driscoll Clark, named after both her grandmothers, was born January 1, 1930 at her grandmother's home in Sterling, Idaho to Martin A. "Bus" Driscoll and Fay Wride Driscoll. She joined her older brother, Douglas Delano and sister, Joan Marine. Later five more siblings joined the family, Richard Martin, Wallace Wride, Barbara Fay, Jerry Adams and Michael Angus.
Harriet grew up in Pingree, Idaho. By the time she was a first grader she knew she wanted to be a schoolteacher. Harriet taught in the Snake River School District for 30 years and especially loved Idaho History. She started teaching in 1955 before she had received her college degree. She later graduated from ISU in 1962.
She was a hard worker, never any down time for her. She loved kids and adored her nieces and nephews. She always had a fun game to play or project to work on when they were at her house. Harriet was a great cook and loved cooking for her family. She found time to sew and was always working on a quilt. She also crocheted and loved to give doilies as gifts. She was frugal, her motto was eat it up, wear it out or go without.
She also enjoyed serving as a volunteer at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Harriet had a gift for writing family histories. Her legacy will be the family histories she wrote.
On May 27, 1950, she married John Thomas Clark.
She is survived by her son, Jack Thomas (Merle Jo Reid) Clark of Riverside, Janice (John) Zabriskie of Idaho Falls and Marta Fay Viera of Antioch, CA; 9 grandchildren, Ace Clark, Misty Finlinson, Cole Clark, Eden Summers, Sage Johnson, Adam Zabriskie, Sandra Oveson, Ott Clark, and Zena Redden; 20 great grandchildren; siblings, Joan Fischer, Wally (Maureen Duffin) Driscoll, Barbara (Delwyn) Ellis, Jerry Driscoll and sister-in-law, Joyce (Dial) Driscoll, sister-in-law, Jeanne Clark Siddoway and brother-in-law, Clive Randall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bus and Fay Driscoll, husband, John Thomas Clark, brothers, Douglas, Richard and Mike Driscoll, son, Tracy Harold Clark and granddaughter, Chloe Lanae Redden.
A private family service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho.
Burial will follow in the Moreland Cemetery. Those who would be interested in viewing her funeral can log on at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com and then push "Live Broadcast".
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Apr. 14, 2020