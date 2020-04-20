|
|
Harriet Ruth Bench Snyder, 87, of Blackfoot, passed away, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at The Gables.
Harriet was born July 2, 1932 in Wapello, Idaho to Leslie M. Cody and Ella L. Adams Cody. She attended grade school in Shoshone before moving to Blackfoot. She also attended Blackfoot High School.
On January 18, 1950 she married Royal Bench in Springfield. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1992. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in August of 1978. Harriet then married Fred Snyder on May 2, 1996 in Blackfoot. He preceded her in death in May of 2008.
Harriet worked as a homemaker taking care of her home and children. She also worked at the starch plant for 9 1/2 years, and as a cook for the Blackfoot School District.
Harriet was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed square dancing, sewing, crocheting, and knitting.
Harriet is survived by her children, Roy (Barbara) Bench of Idaho Falls, Linda (Frank) Papaeliou of Chubbuck, Allen L. Bench of Blackfoot, Pamela (Emery) Lowe of Blackfoot and Ellen Bench of Clinton, UT; brother, Billy Cody of Arizona; 19 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Royal Bench and Fred Snyder; parents, Leslie and Ella Cody; brother, LaVern Cody; sister, Dorothy Walquist; grandson, Ronald Baker; and granddaughter, Jennifer L. Wilding.
A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Grove City Cemetery. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Apr. 18, 2020