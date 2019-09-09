|
Ila Jean Hendricks Kofoed, 90
In the afternoon of August 28, 2019, our mother, Ila Jean Hendricks Kofoed, returned to her Heavenly home from natural causes due to age. She was 90 years young and left this earthly life surrounded by her children. She was born in Logan, UT on May 24, 1929 the fourth child of seven. She enjoyed a pleasant childhood on a dairy farm in Cove, UT just north of Richmond. She was active in 4H and won first place at both the county and state fair twice for her beautiful hand sewn dresses.
She participated in student government and debate in high school. She graduated from North Cache High School in 1947. She attended Utah State Agricultural College (now Utah State University) for two years.
On November 1, 1949, she married her sweetheart, DeVon Kofoed, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They are the proud parents of Daryl, Clair Jay and Karen. In 1952, the young couple moved from Cache Valley to Blackfoot, Idaho where Ila lived the remainder of her life. She returned to college at Idaho State University in 1966 and she graduated with high honors in the spring of 1969 with a degree in Education. She began her teaching career the next year in Snake River School District. The next year she switched to the Blackfoot School District where she taught 9th grade English until her retirement in 1991. She loved teaching and enjoyed all of the students she had as well as the teachers she taught with.
Ila was a wonderful artist and loved to sketch, paint and watercolor. She loved to make dried flower arrangements. Our hiking trips always included her sketch pad, gathering flowers to dry and moss from the pine trees. She also loved to read, sew, quilt and grow wonderful flower/vegetable gardens. She was also a very good pianist. For many years, before returning to college, she taught piano to many neighbor children while raising her family.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fulfilling callings as a pianist, teacher, Primary counselor, Young Women's President, several stake callings and visiting teacher. She loved working at the Family History Center and attending the Idaho Falls LDS temple.
She is survived by her children: Daryl (Vickie) Kofoed of Shelley, Clair Jay Kofoed of Blackfoot and Karen (Randy) Reed of Pingree, 12 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Jenn, Evan and Corinna at OneSource Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care of Mom these past five months and especially the last few days of her life. The family extends an invitation to everyone who knew mom to visit at a viewing Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho or her funeral on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11 am at the Blackfoot LDS East Stake Center, 1289 Mount Putnam Drive in Blackfoot, Idaho. Memories of Ila and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Sept. 10, 2019