Inez Mathis
Inez Mathis


1961 - 2020
Inez Mathis Obituary
Inez Lorraine Mathis, 58, of Shelley, passed away, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home.

Lorraine was born September 11, 1961 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Lloyd Leyba and Cindy Frentress Leyba.

Lorraine grew up in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School.

On February 15, 1991 she married Michael Nelson Mathis in Mackay, Idaho. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2006.

Lorraine worked in home health for many years. She also worked for the Blackfoot School District. She loved her job and the children at Ridge Crest Elementary

Lorraine enjoyed reading, music, and crocheting. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, who were her life.

Lorraine is survived by her sons, Dustin (Taylor) Mathis of Rigby and K.C. (Shanese) Mathis of Shelley; siblings, Teresa (Rick) Adams of Blackfoot, Joseph Lloyd (Julie) Leyba of Idaho Falls, Richard J. (Crystal) Leyba of Pocatello, Wendy (Ray) Sanchez of Blackfoot, Emma (John) Cordora of Firth, Blake (Marie) Leyba of Blackfoot, and Decca Leyba of Blackfoot; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Mathis; parents, Lloyd and Cindy Leyba; sister, Edna Leyba; brother, Joe Leyba; and infant grandson, Phoenix Mathis.

No services are planned at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 23, 2020
