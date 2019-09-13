|
Jacob Dee Parris, 74, of Blackfoot, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a long battle with COPD.
He was born September 2, 1945 in Malad, Idaho the 5th son of Verl P. Parris and Cloahie Marie Myers Parris.
He served during the Vietnam War in the Navy on the USS Kitty Hawk flagging airplane landings on the carrier. While in the service he earned his GED.
On September 4, 1970, he married Monita Blake in Blackfoot, Idaho.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He worked most of his life as a roofer both independently and for many of the area's roofing companies.
Jacob enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards (usually double deck pinnochle) but most of all enjoyed the time spent with his family. He was devoted to his wife and children and had an incredible sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Monita of Blackfoot; children, Kimera (David) Jackman, James (Shelley) Parris, Jason (Alejandra) Parris and Tiffany (Mark) Jolley all of Blackfoot; siblings, "Mick" Mitchell (Ruth) Parris of Pingree, ID, LuAnn (Donald) Huffman of Kennewick, WA and Patricia Grimmett of Moreland, ID; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ben, Delbert, Daniel and Roland Parris; and two grandchildren, Kortnie and Jaxon.
The family will meet with friends and family from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the American Legion.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Sept. 12, 2019