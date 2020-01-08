Home

James Jim Mattson


1931 - 2020
James Jim Mattson Obituary
James "Jim" Just Mattson, 88, of Firth, pass away January 3, 2020 at the Gables in Shelley.

Jim was born March 02, 1931, in the homestead cabin on Presto Bench to Martin and Clarice Just Mattson.

Jim attended the Lower Presto School. He served with the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War. On November 20, 1951, while on furlough, he married June Shoell in Blackfoot. Jim and June had five children: Kathy, Carl (deceased), Charlie, Susan and Julie.

Jim and June bought the old Lower Presto School house and remodeled it into a beautiful home.

Jim was a cowboy. He could rope and make any horse look good. He worked for Grant Kohler building houses, for 12 years at the R.T. French Company in Shelley, and for several farmers in the area. He also farmed and always had a small herd of cattle, which were the best fed cows in the valley. Jim was diagnosed with macular degeneration in 2014. He continued to care for his cattle and his farm until 2018.

Jim was an avid reader and especially enjoyed Idaho history. He was a great historian and was very proud of his Swedish heritage.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June; parents, Martin and Clarice Mattson; half-brothers, Mark and Steve Phillips; half-sisters, Ina Fuller and Dorothy Lyon; sister, Joanne Bettencourt; brother, Carl Mattson; and son, James Carl Mattson. He is survived by his children: Kathy (Wayne) Christiansen; Charlie (Joni) Mattson; Susan Mattson; and Julie (Todd) Brown. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M., January 11, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery with military rites by the David B. Bleak Post #93 of Shelley assisted by the Idaho Army Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 8, 2020
