Jane Bowman Kerscher, 86



Jane Bowman Kerscher, 86, born March 17, 1933 to John Roy Bowman and Dorothea Mae McBride Bowman in Blackfoot, Idaho. She died on June 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving children.



Jane's father died before she was a year old and she and her mother lived off and on in California until she was 8 years old when she went to live with her aunt and uncle, Leo and Afton McBride where she stayed until she graduated from Blackfoot High School in Blackfoot, Idaho in 1952.



After High School Jane attended Long Beach Business School for 6 months, came back and then went to SLC and attended Heneger Business College until she went to work for Hoffman Hardware. She came home the next year and met Joe Kerscher who she married in 1955 in Winnemucca, Nevada. They honeymooned in Hawaii where Joe was stationed in the Navy. They have three daughters, Terri Kerscher, Joni (J.Verlo) Rose and Patti A. Kerscher. She has 8 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.



Jane always enjoyed arrowhead and rock hunting, skiing (she started the ski club at the Blackfoot High School her Junior year), fishing, golf, tole painting, riding horses, growing a garden, canning, reading and played on the All Women's Softball League when she was 14 years old.



Jane was a bookkeeper and worked at various businesses in Blackfoot. She and Joe moved to Harrisburg, PA for 2 years, while Joe was involved with the cleanup of 3 Mile Island. Jane and her friend June didn't miss much in PA as they traveled the state and saw everything they could!



When they came home everyone in the family helped them build a cabin. We cut our own trees, hand peeled them and had Dennis Kennedy and his crew lay the logs up to the roof line where it was then finished by the family in about 11 years.



Jane loved her girls, grandchildren and great grandchildren! Family was what was always important to her! She will be greatly missed!



Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kerscher; her parents, John and Dorothy Bowman; and in laws; Jack and Marie Purdie.



The family would like to thank Encompass Home, Health and Hospice for their wonderful and loving care of our mom, it was all well done. We would also like to thank the great doctors from Bingham Memorial and the great staff at Walmart Pharmacy for your kindness and support.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to The Ronald McDonald House, 935 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84102



A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am, June 22, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave.,

A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home

Interment will be at the Grove City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Published in The Morning News on June 17, 2019