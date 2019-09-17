|
|
Jay Leon Hawkes, 86, of Blackfoot, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Jay was born April 26, 1933 in Pingree, Idaho, the son of Francis Sydney Hawkes and Genevieve Goodwin Hawkes.
Jay was a lifetime resident of the Riverside area. He attended grade schools in Pingree and Springfield and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He continued his education at Idaho State University taking technical classes in carpentry. From 1952-1954, he served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
On April 7, 1960, Jay married Joyce Atwood in Blackfoot. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 29, 1964.
Jay worked for many years at Basic American Foods and for Union Pacific Railroad. He also worked at the INL.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in anything he was asked to do. Jay will be remembered for his kindness and the countless hour of service given to others. He had a passion for Indian motorcycles. He loved math problems and figuring. He also loved his garden.
Jay is survived by his wife, Joyce of Riverside; his children, Bryan (Marne) Hawkes of Plymouth, Susan (Peter) Christiansen of Pleasant Grove UT; Sharon (Shaun) Bills of Ammon, Sandy Hawkes of Kalispell MT, and Sherry (Peter) McClellan of Rexburg; his brother Vernile Hawkes of Kimberly; sisters Afton Shawver of Pingree and Orva Marie Nelson of South Jordan UT; 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and grandchildren by marriage.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Brent Hawkes, Roland Hawkes, and Mertin Hawkes; sisters Ruth Scott and Virginia Charlesworth.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Riverside LDS Church. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memories of Jay and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Sept. 18, 2019