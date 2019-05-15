Jean Fullmer, 89, of Pocatello, formerly of Blackfoot, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living.



Jean was born June 23, 1929 to Charles Isaac and Abby Hall Radford in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the LDS Hospital.



She grew up in the Menan/Ririe area and attended school there until she moved to Pocatello, where she completed her education, earning her LPN certificate.



On July 21, 1947, Jean married Willard "Bill" Alonzo Fullmer in Pocatello, Idaho. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 21, 1991. Bill preceded Jean in death in 2003.



She worked as an LPN at St. Anthony's Hospital in Pocatello until her retirement due to a hand injury.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Relief Society and as a Primary teacher. She and Bill also served as ward missionaries and also as temple workers. She was a member of the Bluebird Button Club and the "Good Sams" R.V. Club . She was an avid jigsaw puzzler and often Mod Podged puzzles to hang on the walls. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Jean is survived by her children, Jeri (Ned) Traughber of Pocatello, Julie K. Fullmer, of Pocatello, Charles Wayne Fullmer, of Boise and Willard G. Fullmer of Pocatello; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Karl Ray Radford.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Alameda Stake Center, 930 E Alameda St. in Pocatello. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave in Blackfoot and again one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment at the Groveland Cemetery will follow at 3:00 p.m.



Memories of Jean and condolences to the family may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on May 13, 2019