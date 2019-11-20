|
|
Jeffrey Willard Lynn, 78, died at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on November 11, 2019.
Jeffrey was born on January 28, 1941, at the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, to Willard Lynn and Anna Blanche Hansen Lynn. He attended over ten elementary schools in Idaho and Colorado, but the family finally settled in Springfield, Idaho, and he was a proud Aberdeen Tiger throughout high school. He was the student body president, president of the Aberdeen FFA chapter, and was in the FFA National Choir. He worked hard and excelled at everything he did. While his father worked full time at Union Pacific, Jeff ran the family farm.
During high school, he met Carolyn Gentillon. They dated for a few years and then married on August 31, 1960, at the Thomas church in Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 8, 1982.
He was the first in his family to graduate from college when he graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Agricultural Economics in 1963. His first job after college was at the U.S. National Bank of Oregon in Portland. He worked there for five years until his farming roots pulled him back to Bingham County where he went to work for American Potato Company (Sun Spiced) as a field man. He loved working with farmers. His left arm was always sunburned from hanging out the window, he always had a soil thermometer in his shirt pocket, and he was always happy to deliver some fresh spuds to friends and family.
Over the years, he moved up the ranks and when he retired in 2000, he was the Vice President of Raw Materials for Basic American Foods. His job provided the opportunity for Jeff to take Carolyn along on business trips all over the country, and they loved the time together. He was also able to earn an MBA from Harvard Business College.
Jeff took great pride in getting a job done right. Whether it was splitting wood in uniform size and stacking it perfectly, building a fence, or keeping thirty years of to-the-penny financial records, he was meticulous.
Jeff was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He especially enjoyed leading Summiteer hikes and serving in the branch presidency in St. George, Utah.
In addition to his family, Jeff's greatest loves were for his country and the outdoors. He never missed an opportunity to teach his children about the blessings of being Americans or to take them snowmobiling, boating, camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting.
In order to more fully enjoy his family and the outdoors, in 1985 he built a cabin in Island Park.
This became a place where magical family memories were made. On Christmas Eve, Jeff would read from Luke while grandchildren reenacted the nativity. He was also known for paying grandchildren to jump in the reservoir on a 45-degree day or to drink a cup of buttermilk. Another thing his grandchildren will never forget is the rides behind the boat on the water weenie.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn, his four children, Bart Lynn of Rexburg; Kristi (Robert) Winn of Marquette, Mich.; Teresa (P.A.) Gallegos of Blackfoot; and Mark (Tor) Lynn of Pocatello; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-seven and one-half great-grandchildren; his sisters Claudelle (Vernon) Oren of Texas, Sandra Lynn of Utah; Janice (Terry) Nelson of Utah, and brother Jack (Mary Ann) Lynn of Pocatello. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Pamela Lynn, and his brother Craig Lynn.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, at the Sage Lakes Ward building, 3370 N. 5th W, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, November 18, Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services. Interment will be at 3 p.m., at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery, 939 W Highway 39, Blackfoot. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in The Morning News on Nov. 15, 2019