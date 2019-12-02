|
Jerry Bruce Howell, 82, of Basalt, passed away November 25, 2019.
Jerry was born on March 8, 1937 in Basalt, Idaho as the youngest child of Louis Preston and Thelma Virginia Howell and attended schools in Basalt and Shelley, Idaho and joined the Air Force for four years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Upon returning home he met the love of his life, Carolyn Sherrick. They were married September 15, 1960. They were blessed with four children, Kevin, Kathy, Wendy and Kim. They enjoyed camping with family, fishing, hunting, riding horses, and many other activities that allowed them to be in the outdoors together.
Jerry helped farm in the Shelley-Woodville area as a young man. He later gained the love for construction work and operating heavy equipment for many years. He joined The Teamsters Union and was an avid Teamster member. His later working years landed him out to the INL as contracted laborer. Jerry thoroughly enjoyed 20 years of retirement. He loved tinkering in his yard, maintained an immaculate garden, never missed the opportunity to help on the ranch, move or work cows. He liked riding horses, fishing and covered many miles in the mountains riding his razor.
His greatest joys were time spent with family and many friends. Terrorizing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren leaving his signature whisker burn. Jerry could always find a reason to meet up for pie and coffee or gather many together for a weenie roast.
He is survived by his four children, Kevin (Traci) Howell, Kathy (Tim) Tucker, Wendy (Brent) Mecham, and Kim (Kelly) Madsen all of Firth. Nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. One sister, Donna Johnson of Salt Lake City, Utah; one brother, Boyd (Loretta) Howell of Basalt. Sisters in law Marge Howell Jacobsen of Utah, and Marva Howell of Idaho City.
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart Carolyn; his parents, two brothers, Ted and Bob; half brother Dean Howell; and half sister Afton Lessard Chase.
The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30pm at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. At a later date there will be a graveside service for both Jerry and Carolyn.
The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to The Idaho Kidney Center in Blackfoot for the many hours of great care given to Jerry.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Nov. 29, 2019