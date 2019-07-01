Jerry Stewart, 67



Jerry M Stewart, 67, passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing.



Jerry was born July 13, 1951 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Millard Stewart and Juell Hennifer Stewart. He attended school in Snake River.



Jerry has lived in Blackfoot and Vancouver, Washington. He hauled new freight liners and peter-built trucks for Dallas Mavis but always came home to Blackfoot.



Jerry worked as a truck driver for many years, eventually owning his own trucking company " Slim Chance Transportation".



Jerry enjoyed interstate trucking, fishing, and camping. He was an avid Harley rider. He enjoyed traveling the country and showing his parent's his favorite sights.



Jerry is survived by his mom, Juell Stewart of Blackfoot; sisters, Sandra Heaton of Casper, WY and Peggy (Lonnie) Lunceford of Pingree; and four nieces, Kim, Brandy, Eden, and Gabby.



He was preceded in death by his father, Millard Stewart; and brother, Michael "Mad Dog" Stewart.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends for one hour prior to the service.



Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Published in The Morning News on July 2, 2019