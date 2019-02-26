Jimmy Schultz, 60



Jimmy Dean Schultz, 60, of Blackfoot, passed away, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.



Jimmy was born in Salmon, Idaho on May 22, 1958 to the late Bette Jean Maupin and Lorrie Jakovac. He moved to Blackfoot, Idaho in 1980 where he worked for the Bingham County Road and Bridge for over 33 years.

Jimmy is survived by his wonderful son, Joshua (Tera) Schultz and three beautiful granddaughters, Cambrie, Alyse, and Nina; stepdad, Duane Maupin; and 6 siblings, Steve Schultz; Ramona (Michael) Olsen; Larry (Debbie) Schultz; Doug (Diane) Jakovac; Desiree (Eric) Hale; Sky (Laura) Schultz and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jimmy enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, and hunting. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced.



Published in The Morning News on Feb. 26, 2019