Jimmie Dean Ward, 78, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home in Moreland.
Jimmie was born September 13, 1941 in Mountain Home, Idaho to Carroll Emery Ward and Elsie Lenora Mitchell-Ward.
He grew up in Blackfoot and attended schools there. Jimmie served 2 tours in Vietnam while serving for the US Navy. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Jimmy made his home in Blackfoot, ID, where he was a member of the Boilermakers Union.
Jimmie spent his younger years with Della King. Della had 3 daughters when she and Jimmie met. Together they had a son, Carroll Dean Pyper, born, July 7, 1972. They later went their separate ways.
Jimmie met the love of his life, Debra June Gray, in 1990. Jimmie and Debbie married on September 25, 1991, and combined their families.
Jimmie was loved by all that knew him. He and Debbie opened their home to many who needed a place to stay. They took care of many stray animals, but his favorites were Tiny and Paco.
Jimmie loved the outdoors. He loved to fish, camp, collect wood and pan for gold. Jimmie also enjoyed playing games, such as, Cribbage, Pinochle, and Darts. In his later years, he loved playing video games, Word Search puzzles and watching cartoons with his grandchildren.
Jimmie loved to make homemade treats for his family. Cookies, fudge, biscuits, you name it, he could make it.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Debbie; his children, Alan McNamara (LA) of Blackfoot, Carol (Cody) Wise of Blackfoot, Patty (Jim) Davis of Blackfoot, Krissy (Jr) Hill of West Virginia, and Edie Brown of Boise; his sister, Joyce Smith of Oregon; 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Carroll Dean Pyper; brothers, Larry and Robert; sister, Doris Smith; granddaughter, Yavette Carter; and great grandson, Chace Hill-Davis (in infancy).
The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at Jimmies home in Moreland on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3pm. All are welcome.
Memories of Jimmie and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 25, 2019