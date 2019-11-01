Home

HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Joan Ford
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Joan Christina (Steffensen) Ford


1936 - 2019
Joan Christina (Steffensen) Ford Obituary
Joan Christina Steffensen Ford, 83, of Thomas, Idaho passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho.

She was born September 24, 1936 in Wapello, Idaho the daughter of Jesse Rasmus Steffensen and Karen Marie Pukkendal Steffensen. Joan was born on a farm in Wapello where she went to a little school for her first few years and then was bussed to Blackfoot. Her family sold the farm in 1942 and moved to Blackfoot where she continued her education. She worked in several potato warehouses until 1960 when she started at American Potato Co. (now known as Basic American Foods). After 35 years of service she retired in 1994.

She had many passions in life, most importantly making sure her family was taken care of. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting, crafting, and visits from family and friends. She was always in the service of others. Though she never moved, she enjoyed attending church in the Thomas 2nd, 4th, 6th and most recently the 3rd Ward.

Joan is survived by one daughter and three sons, Linda (Ken) Treichel of Blackfoot ID, Richard (Cindy) Ford of Thomas ID, Mike (Janine) Ford of Riverside ID, and Joel (Debra) Ford of Harrisville UT; 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Wesley Lloyd Ford in 1990; her parents and 13 siblings, Florence, Dencil, and Lamar (babies), Virginia Hult, Lila Brown, Carmen Scott, Erma Jones, Helen Wren, Ralph, Frank, Wesley, Deloy and Lester Steffensen.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery. Memories and condolences to Joan's family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Nov. 2, 2019
