John Harley Burroughs, 81, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home in Blackfoot.
John was born February 26, 1938 to Wayne Harley Burroughs and Freddie Merle Schoenfeld in Robert Lee, Texas.
He attended schools in San Angelo, Texas and graduated from San Angelo High School. He then joined the Marine Corps and served for three years, after which he transferred to the US Navy.
On July 15, 1958, John married Vera Marie King in San Angelo.
John served in the military as an Aviation Ordnanceman and served during the Vietnam War. He retired as a chief after 23 years of active duty.
Upon discharge, went to work for the INL. He then went to Phoenix, Arizona where he worked at Luke Air Force Base. His entire working career was spent as an aviation ordnanceman.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, barbecuing and being with his family. John played a big part in his grandchildren's and great grandchildren's lives.
John is survived by his wife, Vera Burroughs of Blackfoot; his children, John Harley (Robin) Burroughs Jr. of Blackfoot, Darla Jayne (Tony) Lopez of Idaho Falls, Deedra Jaylaun (Marcus) Treat of Florence AZ, and Eddie Taylor of Blackfoot; his grandchildren, Tiffany Burroughs, Courtney (Kevin) Burroughs, Josh (Ciera) Burroughs, Chris (Kali) Burroughs, Samantha (Kyle) Bergquist, Monica Vasile, Jesse Vasile and Taylor Pugliese; and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Debbie Taylor; sister, Linda Richardson and a nephew, Kurt Richardson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Morning News on Nov. 6, 2019