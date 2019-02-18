John Darwyn Jolley, age 82, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home in Goshen, Idaho.

Darwyn was born April 22, 1936, at his parents' home in Kimball Idaho. He was the third of ten children born to Dwayne and Lila Jolley. He grew up in the Kimball area and attended 7 years of school in the old Kimball School. He finished grade school at Basalt where he met his bride-to-be, and graduated from Firth High School in 1954. He then attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho and went on to work as a chemical analyst at the AEC Site. He worked there for 7 years and still found time to continue his education through the Idaho State University and University of Idaho branches. In 1964 he went to work at the R T French Company in Shelley, Idaho, where he was employed as a junior engineer. He completed his formal studies in electrical engineering in 1970, sixteen years after graduating from high school. He continued working for RT French (later Pillsbury Co.) until his retirement.

Darwyn married Deana Christensen, daughter of Rulon and Lois Christensen, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on May 18, 1956. They were blessed with six children. Darwyn and Deana raised their family in the Firth area. He loved working on his farm, raising horses, camping, hunting, and fishing. He and his sweet-heart eventually built a home in Goshen where they lived out their retirement years.

Darwyn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of his adult life. He found joy in serving in various capacities, from Scout Master to counselor in 2 Bishoprics, Sunday school teacher and High Priest Group leader. After retirement, Darwyn and Deana served as missionaries in the Idaho Falls temple visitor's center and then as temple workers; service they dearly loved.

Darwyn was preceded in death by his dear wife, his parents, and brother, Cleone. He is survived by his children: Bryan (Tamera Killpack), La Var (Kaye Shelton), Sandra (Max Nulph), Darvel (Vicky Shindurling), Bruce (Lori McClean), and Sheree (John Fielding). As if 6 children were not enough, they were further blessed with 31 grand-children and 49 great-grand children with 2 more on the way. He is also survived by eight brothers and sisters: Joyce Killpack, Merlyn, Boyd, Alan, Dion, Anna Staples, Marla Nelson, and Bryce.

The family would like to sincerely thank all the family, friends, church members, health care professionals, and all who made Dad's last days as enjoyable as possible. You have all touched our hearts deeply with your depth of kindness and selfless service.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Goshen/Presto Ward Chapel (792 North 1090 East). The family will meet with friends Monday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Tuesday morning from 9:30 AM till 10:40 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on Feb. 18, 2019