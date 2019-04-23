Obituary

John Earl Hall, 81



John Earl Hall, 81, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, formerly of Blackfoot, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home after fighting a courageous battle against Alzheimer's with his loving family by his side.



John was born March 24, 1938 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Zada McGrew Hall and James Hall.



John grew up in Jonesboro and graduated from Jonesboro High School. John moved from Arkansas to California and then to Idaho in 1976.



John started working at a young age working various jobs, but his true calling was being a car salesman. In 1979, John started his twenty-year career at 20th Century Ford in Blackfoot. In 2001, he went to Hertz Car Sales, in Idaho Falls for about 5 years.



John began playing drums in junior high. His love of music continued throughout his life. He loved playing street dances and in bars and special occasions up and down the Snake River Valley.



On July 5, 1980 John married his soulmate Sandra Lee in Elko, Nevada. With this union, two families became one. Throughout the years he loved traveling to Las Vegas, Mesquite and Jackpot. He enjoyed camping and fishing and playing family volleyball tournaments and spending time with his family. After he retired, he enjoyed working in the yard and sitting on the deck enjoying the hot weather. He loved playing trivia, when traveling or at home with his family. He was almost always the winner.



John is survived by his wife, SanDee and 7 children, Mitchell (Melynda) Hall, Bridgette (Mark) Pettichord, Kim (Jerry) Gruver, Kim Rogers, Lisa (Gene) Standley, Katie Burnside, and Keri (David) John; 25 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



John was preceded in death by his son, John Darrold Hall; two grandchildren, Skyler Hall and Tara Mayeda; his parents; his in-laws, Darrold and Evelyn Jones; and his siblings Thomas Hall, Mark Hall, Wanda McKinney, Shirley Williams and Betty Lohmann.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery.



The family would like to thank Brio Home Health and Hospice and a special thank you to his nurse Roger and CNA Kylee for their exceptional loving care of John.



The family would like to thank Brio Home Health and Hospice and a special thank you to his nurse Roger and CNA Kylee for their exceptional loving care of John.