John A. Pugmire passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho.
John leaves behind a loving wife and family who will miss him and always remember him. John was born to Clarence and Myrle (Mangum) Pugmire on October 29, 1945 in Idaho Falls. He graduated from Snake River High School in 1964. John married his lifelong sweetheart Elizabeth Higley on March 16, 1974. Combined they share their love with their 6 children, Trina (Clint) Olson, Karla Perkins, September Plattsmier, Hal (Bronc) Hjelm, Roberta (Anthony) Harral, and John Chester (Samantha) Pugmire. John and Elizabeth share 19 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, all who love and miss their Papa John. He is also survived by a sister Theta Garner, brothers Steve (Mona) Pugmire and Rick (Linda) Pugmire. John touched the lives of many others that will also miss him.
John lived his childhood in Groveland later moving to the Riverside/Thomas area. John grew up the classic Idaho country kid. Farming, hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors was a lifelong passion. A passion he was happy to share in detailed hunting and fishing stories one lengthier and more detailed then the next. John was an avid gun smith and had a passion for custom ammunition reloading. However, John's deepest passion was for his wife and family. John was a handy man always willing to offer his help to those in need. Repairing anything from fence to a vehicle, John was always happy and eager to lend a hand. John was a pillar of his community. Serving as a Captain, EMT and Firefighter for the Blackfoot Fire Department, the commander and long- time member of Bingham county search and rescue, retiring from public safety in 1992. He began a 22-year career with Bingham County Road and Bridge as an equipment operator retiring for the last time in 2014 to spend time with his wife.
John was preceded in death by his parents, a brother David, a sister Monta, a daughter Sandy and a grandson Dakota.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Blackfoot Stake Center, 1650 Highland Dr.
The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 4, 2020