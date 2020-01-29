|
|
Jolene Chenielle Hobbs passed away on Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020, in Pocatello, Idaho, at the age of 40. She was born on Jan. 18, 1980 in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Ross and Cheryl Hobbs. She joined her older sister, Steffanie, and was followed by a brother, Cameron.
Jolene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a youth, she completed the Young Woman in Excellence program and received her Young Woman medallion.
Jolene was an active member of 4-H, loved attending 4-H summer camp, and enjoyed participating in several different sports.
Jolene graduated from Snake River High School in 1998. She also earned her Certified Nursing Assistant license and began her interest in the medical field. In 2003 she graduated from Eastern Idaho Technical College as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her love for helping others was evident as she worked within the healthcare system.
Jolene was always ready for an adventure, and she loved to spend time outdoors with her family. They made countless memories hunting turkeys, camping, fishing, boating and riding motorcycles through Yellowstone.
Jolene was a light to those around her, and she was always ready with a new joke. She loved to laugh and make others laugh. She loved life and always had a smile on her face.
Jolene is survived by her parents Ross and Cheryl Hobbs, of Rockford; sister Steffanie (Jamie) Drew, of Pocatello; brother Cameron (Talisha) Hobbs, of Cokeville; nieces Ashley Drew, Lacee Drew and Jaycie Hobbs; and nephews Mason Hobbs and Kyler Hobbs. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Eldon and Thelma Hobbs, of Dayton, Idaho, and Lloyd and Iris Farley, of Ukiah, Calif.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020, in the Thomas Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1059 W. 100 S. in Blackfoot, at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held the evening of Monday Jan. 27, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, from 6-8 p.m. as well as Tuesday morning at the Thomas building from 9-10:30 a.m.
Interment services will be held at Grove City Cemetery, in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Memories of Jolene and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 25, 2020