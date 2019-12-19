|
Joyce A. Hawkes, 79, of Blackfoot, passed away, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital following a valiant fight with Leukemia.
She was born February 18, 1940 in Pingree, Idaho the daughter of Ivan Boyd Atwood and Elsie Marcine Hancock.
Joyce graduated from Payette High School. After graduation she moved to Blackfoot where she has resided since.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had served as Primary president but was well known as the ward librarian for many years.
Joyce worked at Basic American and this is where she met Jay. After her kids were raised, she worked at Sprouse Reitz, Kings, Kesler's and Payless Shoes.
She loved to knit, sew and quilt. She enjoyed crafts in general and handcrafted many quilts for her children and grandchildren.
On April 7, 1960, she married Jay Leon Hawkes in Blackfoot, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on August 29, 1964. Jay preceded her in death on September 14, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Bryan (Marne) Hawkes of Plymouth, UT, Susan (Peter) Christiansen of Pleasant Grove, UT, Sharon (Shaun) Bills of Ammon, ID, Sandy Hawkes of Kalispell, MT and Sherry (Peter) McClellan of Rexburg, ID; brother, Ronald (Betty Jo) Atwood of Pocatello, ID; sisters, Darlene (Jerry) Anderson of Groveland, and Beverly (Val) Jorgensen of Shelley,ID; 20 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jay and brother, Delbert Atwood.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Riverside LDS Chapel with Bishop Joe Despain conducting.
The family will meet with friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 18, 2019