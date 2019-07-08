Obituary

Joyce B. Hogan, 93



Our sweet, loving mother, Joyce Bohi Hogan, 93 years old, went to join the Heavenly Choir on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Joyce was at her home in Blackfoot, Idaho with family by her side, She had dementia and died as the result of that. Joyce was born on January 27, 1926 in Sugar City, Idaho to Joseph and Myrtle Tolman Bohi. Joyce was the fifth born of 10 children.



After graduating from high school in Sugar City in 1944, Joyce went to Fossil, Wyoming to work as a telegraph operator for the Union Pacific Railroad. While working for Union Pacific she lived in several different locations including Bancroft, Idaho where she met her future husband, Ross Leroy Hogan. Before getting married she went on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Northwestern States mission.



After returning home, she married Ross on March 12, 1951 in the Logan Temple. They lived in Hatch, Idaho and had six children.



After living in the Bancroft, Hatch area for over 20 years, the family moved to Blackfoot area where Joyce worked for Idaho First National Bank, now known as US Bank. After retiring from there she worked for H & R Block and for the Blackfoot Livestock Auction.



She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings in the wards that she lived in. She had a beautiful soprano voice and always was invited to sing at many different occasions.



She was a wonderful cook and seamstress. Her kids' fondest memories are of the wonderful smells when coming home from school and opening the doors to the aroma of homemade bread, donuts, orange rolls and other baked goods.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Verena Eyre, Mary Bird, LaVern Johnson, and brothers Joseph Tolman Bohi and Howard Tolman Bohi, and her son, Ron L Hogan.



She is survived by her husband Ross Leroy Hogan, children Melanie (Bruce) Bingeman, Joslyn Hogan Haueter, Wendy Hogan Reisenauer, Brian (June) Hogan, and Rochelle (Craig) Perkins. She has 11 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 12 step great grandchildren. She also has 13 step great-great grandchildren.



There will be a viewing at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue, Blackfoot, Idaho on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Groveland 1st Ward, 155 N 380 W in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.



Interment will be in the Chesterfield Cemetery in Chesterfield, Idaho at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019.

We want to thank Hawker Funeral Home and the Groveland 1st Ward for all that they did to help us with coping with the passing of our mother.



A special thank you to the Aspen Home Health and Blackfoot Hospice family for all of the loving and compassionate care they gave to our mother.



Memories of Joyce and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on July 9, 2019