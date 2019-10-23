|
June Rowbury Cornia was born June 30th, 1921 to William Henry Rowbury & Edna Christensen . She was born and grew up in Shelley, Idaho. June was one of 13 children. In 1941 she met and married the love of her life John (Jack) Cornia. They were married more than 70 years before he passed in 2011. June worked as a welder during the war and later as a key punch operator for the site. Jack and June raised 4 children Bud, Judy, Steve and Barbara as well as their granddaughter Angie.
June lived her life by serving others, through family, church and friends. For many years they were on a bowling league and spent many a fun times square dancing as part of the Twilight Twirlers.
June was preceded in death by her husband Jack, son Robert (Bud), parents William & Edna, brothers Denzel, Virgil, Francis, Rex, Edwin, Floyd & Dayton: sisters Lucille, Pearl, May & Ruth
She is survived by son Steve Cornia/Marilyn, daughters Judy Smullin & Barbara Munson, granddaughter Angie Marek/Dan, grandchildren Alesha Hufstetler/Dan, Josh Cornia/Elisa, Nicholas Cornia/Crystal, Taunia Neilson/Joe, Raquel Jones/Matt, Tami Crockett/Bryan, Alex Smullin/Heather, Valerie Bybee/Chase, Rick Munson/Tia, Kim Munson, 33 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren, sister Edna Thompson. As well as, many family and friends.
On October 16th, 2019 June at the age of 98, left her earthly world to take her place in heaven. She is now reunited with Jack, Bud and the rest of her family and friends that passed before her.
The family would like to thank the staff at Willows Assisted Living in Blackfoot where she was lovingly known as "June Bug", Signature Home Health/Hospice and Quinn Meadows Skilled Nursing in Pocatello for the care and compassion they gave her.
A service honoring her life will be Friday, October 25th 11:00am at the Riverside 3rd Ward building in Riverside, ID. There will be a viewing on Thursday, October 24th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Hawkers Funeral Home in Blackfoot, ID and another viewing one hour before the service on Friday at the church.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 23, 2019