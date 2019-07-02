Junior Haddon, 82



Junior Lee Haddon, 82, of Blackfoot, passed away, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home.



Junior was born May 7, 1937 in Cedaredge, Colorado to John E. Haddon and Christina Merritt Haddon.



Junior graduated from high school in Price, Utah in 1955. He has lived in Colorado and Dragerton, UT (now known as East Carbon). He rode the bus to Price to attend school and to work in Moab, before settling in Blackfoot.



On December 6, 1958 he married Julie Clegg in Blackfoot, Idaho.



Junior owned Haddon Fencing for 25 years. He was a member of the Blackfoot Christian Fellowship Church.



Junior enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, photography and making jewelry. He loved his animals.



Junior is survived by his wife, Julie Haddon of Blackfoot; sons, Clayton Lee (René) Haddon and Wesley Gene Haddon both of Blackfoot; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Jeremy) Pratt, Chelsey Haddon, Andrew Haddon, and Jayson Haddon; two great grandchildren, Jaxten Stecklein and Konner Pratt; and his special niece, Chris Carlson of Sacramento, CA.



He was preceded in death by his son, Nolan Jay Haddon; his parents, John and Christina Haddon; siblings, Vera Andrus, Marjorie B. Young, Bill J. Haddon, Bonnie Larsen and Bernadine Borst.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.



Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on July 2, 2019