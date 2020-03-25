|
Karan Jean West Bassett, 76, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Olympia, Washington from an aggressive liver cancer.
Karan was born July 23, 1943 to Ingeburg and Stewart West of Soda Springs, Idaho.
She was the second of six children born into the family. Karan spent her early years in Soda Springs, Idaho until the family moved to Orem, UT. where she lived until she married. Karan loved learning and school was always a pleasure for her. She graduated from Orem High in 1961. Karan then attended Brigham Young University where she met a handsome pen salesman in the bookstore named Lawrence Bassett. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple May 31,1962.
Karan and Lawrence have four children and as a family they enjoyed camping, working together, and long rides in the car. After raising her family, Karan went back to school and earned her Registered Nursing Degree from Pioneer Community College in Showlow, Arizona. Caring for others was a natural talent for her.
Karan and Lawrence loved adventure and moved several times in their married life. A few of the places they lived were Blackfoot, Idaho; Fairbanks, Alaska; Snowflake, Arizona: Bancroft, Idaho: Plesant View, Utah; Shepherd, Montana; and Olympia, Washington. That adventurous spirit was alive and well in Karan even in her later years when they sold their home in Pleasant View and bought a motor home and traveled around the United States for four years.
Karan was incredibly talented. She was an artist in many mediums and could sketch and paint along with Bob Ross. She was an accomplished sculptor, seamstress, and created various types of needle work masterpieces. She was also an avid reader and was able to discuss many different topics. Karan also enjoyed working alongside her husband, whenever there was work to be done, whether it was in the yard, the woodworking shop, or the house, they were working together.
Karan's greatest joys came to her through the birth of their 22 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Karan had a desire to spend quality time with each grandchild and came up with a 12 year-old-trip tradition, where each grandchild at the age of 12 got to join Grandma and Grandpa Bassett on whatever adventure they were currently on. This included camping trips, the Oregon coast, and Yellowstone National Part, to name a few. These are cherished memories for all involved.
Karan and Lawrence served several missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints including service missions at Badger Creek, Las Vegas, and Vashon Island from 2004-2006 and Heber Valley Girls Camp 2010-2012. They served as a Senior Missionary couple for the North Ogden Stake in Ogden, Utah, 2013-2015. Karan and Lawrence also served as temple workers for the Ogden Utah Temple.
Karan is survived by her husband, Lawrence Herald Bassett, her four children and their spouse; Karrie Bassett Miller (Layne Miller) of Blackfoot, Idaho, Brett Basset (Vivian Cole Bassett) of Mililani, Hawaii, Laura Bassett Wiser (Shane Wiser) of Blackfoot, Idaho, Kurt Bassett (Missy Drysdale Bassett) of Snowflake, Arizona. Siblings: Robert & Ruth West, Riverton, Utah; Larry & Jeanette West, Heber City, Utah; Glen & Lori West of Hurricane, Utah; Marsha West of Polson, Montana.
Karan was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Wayne West, granddaughter, Emily Bassett, and her parents, Stewart and Ingeburg West.
Because of the difficulties of the Covid-19 virus the previously announced services have been canceled and private graveside services were held. The family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date. We invite you to send condolences and memories to Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho 83221 or to their website atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 25, 2020