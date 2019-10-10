|
Katherin Jean Hess, 49, of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Gem Village following an extended illness.
On May 14, 1970 Katherin was born to Vernon LeRoy Hess and Dorothy Ann Ellsworth Hess in Bellingham, WA. Shortly after she was born her family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho and has called it home ever since. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1988.
Following graduation she attended ISU where she double majored in mass communications and political science.
She worked for American Fabrication in Idaho Falls for over 16 years before her health began to decline.
She really enjoyed the outdoors. She had a fondness for all animals but had a deep love for her cats. Her other hobbies included cooking, sewing, crocheting and various arts and crafts.
She is survived by her siblings, Fredrick Hess of Blackfoot, Charlotte (Jeff) Wells of Pingree, Bryan (Lori) Jorgenson of Blackfoot, Robert (Paula) Reid of North Carolina, Tammy (Jason) Gallegos of Pocatello and Lori Ann (Jim) Thomas of Arizona, her step-mother Carren of Blackfoot, a sister-in-law, Lynnetta Hess of South Dakota and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents Vernon and Dorothy proceeded her in death and her brother Quinton L. Hess.
The family would like to thank Blackfoot Home Heath Hospice and the staff at The Gem Village for the love and care they gave Katherin. A private family service will be held at a later date under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 10, 2019