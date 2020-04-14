|
|
Kelton John Kluvers, 20, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah from injuries sustained in a car accident.
He was born December 1, 1999 in Blackfoot, Idaho the second of three sons born to James "Jimmy" Kluvers and Tricia Taylor.
Kelton was born to march to the beat of his own drum. He had a genius mind, a heart too soft for this world, and a soul that had no fear. He was a true adrenaline junky!
Any sport Kelton tried, he naturally picked up and made it look easy. Kelton was an accomplished wrestler. He also loved scooters, dirt bikes, snowboarding, and his WRX. Kelton never married, but the love of his life was Krystina "Tina" Shumaker.
God gave Kelton to Jim & Tricia to give and teach unconditional love.
The family would like to thank you, The Village, that helped raise Kelton, especially Aaron and Tracy Atwell. Jesse Atwell was not a brother by birth, but was a brother by heart. Thank you, Jesse for the good friend you were to Kelton.
As a close friend shared, "didn't matter how hard he got hit, he'd always get up. No matter what. So I'm going to get back up as soon as I can catch my breath, and I'm going to fight for him until my heart gives out, because he fought through things most people wouldn't have to and he has left me inspired."
Be free and fly high our boy, Kelton.
He is survived by his parents, James "Jimmy" Kluvers and Tricia Taylor, siblings, Kayden & Stasha Kluvers and Karson Kluvers; grandparents, John & Debbie Kluvers, Brent Taylor, Jim & Lucy Dowalo.
He was preceded in death by a childhood best friend, Tacoma Lipe.
In lieu of flowers a donation has been set up for Kelton to defray expenses for the family at the Bank of Commerce in Blackfoot, online at https://www.bankofcommerce.org/
An account has been set up under Tricia Taylor's name. Also you could send a check by mail to 624 Jensen Grove Dr., Blackfoot, Idaho 83221 and make the checks payable to the order of "Tricia Taylor".
No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Apr. 14, 2020