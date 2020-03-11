|
Ken Wilson was born, Kenneth Neil Wilson, on November 26, 1951 in Twin Falls, Idaho. His parents were Elton W. Wilson and Patricia Wilson. Ken passed away on February 21, 2020 in Etna, Wyoming.
Kent went to grade school in Twin Falls, Idaho and then the family moved Ken and his brothers Harry, John, and Jimmy to Blackfoot, Idaho in 1965. Ken graduated high school in Blackfoot, Idaho in 1970. Ken, was drafted in to the army, on January 19, 1971. He served in the US Army, as Military Police at the Presidio in San Francisco. On a 3-day pass, Ken married his high school sweet heart Sherrie Davis on June 16th, 1971.
Upon his release from the Active Duty in October 1972, with an Honorable Discharge in 1976. Ken used his GI bill to attend Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, where he studied auto body and upholstery. Ken graduated in 1976, and moved the family to Twin Falls, where he worked at some upholstery and auto body shops fine-tuning his craft. The family then moved to Jackson, Wyoming in May of 1982, where Ken opened Teton Upholstery. Teton Upholstery operated in Jackson full time until 2000. Ken continued the upholstery work off and on in Alpine, Wyoming. For a change of pace Ken started working for local painters around Jackson. He painted houses from 2000 – 2015. Within that period, he continued to work on automotive upholstery and auto body with his son Josh in Alpine and continued until his passing.
Ken was married to Sherrie Davis Wilson for 28 years. They had 2 sons Josh and Zach Wilson. Josh and his wife Melisa, live in Alpine, Wyoming. Zach and his wife Hanneke live in Brussels, Belgium with their 2 sons Ronin and Brahm
His parents Elton and Patricia Wilson precede Ken in death.
The family will have services on June 20th in Alpine, Wyoming. Dad's ashes will be interred in Etna, Wyoming Cemetery.
Kenny always had a smile on his face and loved nothing more than making those around him happy. All who knew dad will miss him. We will especially miss our camping and car show buddy. To quote one of dad's favorite authors.
"Give a man enough rope and it still will come out 6 inches too short. That is the nature of rope, if not the nature of man." -"Tying One On," September 1987
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the local VFW. Graveside services are planned for June 20, 2020. Please check Schwab Mortuary Website for details of time and place: https://www.schwabmortuary.com/obituary/Kenneth-Wilson.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 10, 2020