KV Stephenson, 86, of Blackfoot, passed away, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.



KV was born September 15, 1932 in Grace, Idaho to Archie D. and Allida VanDenAkker Stephenson.



He grew up in McCammon and attended schools there. He graduated from Marsh Valley High School. He was able to attend Brigham Young University on a football scholarship where he earned his Bachelors degree. After college, he enlisted in the US Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.



He married Annette Edward. They were later divorced. He married Patsy K. on April 29, 1978 in Elko, Nevada.



KV was a jack of all trades. During his life, he worked as a rancher, carpenter, social worker, and a carpentry teacher at Fort Hall.



He was a member of the Quarter Horse Association and the Eastern Idaho Rodeo Association. He enjoyed training horses, working with cattle, hunting, fishing, wood working, and tinkering. He enjoyed going to rodeos and was a rodeo judge. He especially loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports.



He is survived by his wife Patsy of Blackfoot; his children, John (Stacie) Stephenson of Blackfoot, Mathew J. (Colette) Stephenson of Blackfoot, Daniel Edward (Lisa) Stephenson of Blackfoot, Buff Joel (Stacey) Stephenson of Moreland, KayAnn (Kevin) Hayes of Blackfoot and Ren Justin (Loretta) Stephenson of Blackfoot, and Mary Paige (Marco) Somoza of Boise; siblings Steven Stephenson of Farmington UT, Delores Orton of Twin Falls and Deana (John) Price of Rigby; 27 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019 from 6-8:00 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service.



Published in The Morning News on May 20, 2019