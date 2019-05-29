Larry Elmer Duncan, 78

Larry Elmer Duncan, 78, of Moore, Idaho passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Larry was born December 28, 1940, in Blackfoot, Idaho to Jay Waylon Duncan and Jeanette Renee Williams.

He grew up in Moreland, Idaho where he received elementary and secondary education. During his life, he lived in various states, including Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, and Washington. He settled in the Arco/Moore area and has lived there for the last 25 years. He joined the Army at age 18 and was a member of the 101st Airborne Division (Screaming Eagles) who were trained for air assault operations.

Larry married Tanya Lee Jones in 1964. To this union, two children were born, Christopher and Monique. The couple were later divorced.

Larry worked as a heavy equipment operator for 40 years, traveling from Alaska to Mexico working for large civil engineering companies.

Larry was a rodeo cowboy throughout his life, participating mainly in bareback and team roping events. He always enjoyed going to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with his rodeo buddies. In later years, one of his favorite pastimes was arguing with Liberals on Facebook. Larry was a man that lived life on his own terms.

Larry is survived by his children, Christopher J. (Kelly) Duncan of Blackfoot and Monique R. (Larry) Baysingar of Yona, Guam; siblings, Bonnie Bradley, Cheryl Duncan, Chyllia Duncan, Dennis (Tonya) Duncan, Dirk (Terry) Duncan, Jeff Duncan, Marsa Mellem, Beverly (Alvin) Cope, and four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Jay Wayne Duncan, Mike Duncan, and Paul Jacobson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Morning News on May 25, 2019