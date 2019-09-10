|
Larry Gene Rodgers, age 61 of Jacksboro, TX, passed away Sunday, September 01, 2019 in his beloved town of Jacksboro. Larry Gene Rodgers was born on August 17, 1958 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the baby of 10 children born to Russel and Verda (Hoskin) Rodgers. Larry later moved to Texas where he would eventually meet and marry the love of his life, Vickie Lynn Bieler on September 5, 1976. They made their home in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex where they raised 4 children, daughters Amber and Larrin and sons Cody and Landon. Larry spent more than 30 years in the swimming pool business and with his wife Vickie, owned and operated Trophy Pools & Spas in Grapevine, TX. Larry later found tremendous success and joy working in the real estate business where after a long and fulfilling assignment eventually led to his retirement. Larry knew all along retirement was not for him as he only knew one thing his entire life, working from sun-up to sun-down. With this, Larry & Vickie opened the Hidden Lake RV Park in Jacksboro, TX and own and operate Rodgers Mobile RV Service. These two endeavors provided Larry with what he loved most about work, meeting new people and providing them with trustworthy service. Larry also enjoyed working cattle, fishing, hunting, trading stock, and travelling across country with Vickie. Larry was also a lifelong supporter of the law enforcement community where he enjoyed listening to the police scanner and watching his then favorite show "Cops" and more recently LivePD. Larry's children and grandchildren were the light of his life and they always knew Papa's door was open to them, day or night. Larry will be missed dearly.
Larry is survived by wife Vickie of the home, his children, Amber Rodgers of Hickory Creek, TX, Cody Rodgers and wife Dusty of Springtown, TX, Landon Rodgers and wife Stacia of Purcell, OK, Larrin Alsip and husband Toby of Jacksboro, TX and son in law Bo Brown of Hickory Creek, TX. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren Kaden, Katelyn, Taylor, Cody, Reydon, Colton, Jordyn, Kenleigh, Shelby, and Huntyr. He is also survived by his siblings, Beverly Kelly of Blackfoot, ID, Shirley Baron of Blackfoot, ID, Carol Akers and husband Mike of Blackfoot, ID, Clinton Rodgers and wife Colleen of Pocatello, ID. He leaves behind a host of family and friends.
He also leaves behind his two beloved four-legged companions, Hotshot and Bucky.
Preceding Larry in death are his parents; brothers Rex, Leonard, Kenneth and Wayne Rodgers as well as sister Mary Louise Rodgers Hart.
Services were held 11:00 am September 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Jacksboro, Texas.
Published in The Morning News on Sept. 10, 2019