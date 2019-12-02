|
Leah Thomas Jones passed away November 26th, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Leah was born February 16th, 1928 in Samaria, Idaho the youngest daughter of Henry John and Mary Ann Jenkins Thomas.
Raised during the depression era, the Thomas clan learned to live and love as a close family dependent on one another. The siblings maintained this closeness throughout their lives and enjoyed one another with loyal visits – always offering support where needed. Leah's fondest times were always spent with her siblings. The Eastern Idaho State Fair offered a week spent in Blackfoot at Leah's home attending every event possible – specifically the EISF Horse Races and night shows. One could always find the six sisters in their chosen grandstand seats enjoying the horse racing, especially the Indian Relays.
Leah was somewhat of a rebel in her time – she decided to move to California in the 40's and spent several years living in a beach house with girlfriends and enjoyed this time immensely. Her nieces and nephews were in awe of their beautiful aunt who showered them with love and gifts on her visits home to Idaho.
Leah worked for the Atomic Energy Commission and actually had one of the lowest employee numbers we know of - #43!! She also worked at the Jackson Lake Lodge in the days when such celebrities as Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers were guests.
Leah married Kleal Jones June 7th, 1955 in Jackson, Wyoming, they were married for 54 years. They lived in Idaho Falls prior to purchasing a farm in Wapello where Leah soon became an active community member and supported her children in all activities from school to scouts to sports. She was a hard working farm wife and devoted mother. Neighbors in Wapello became family for Kleal and Leah.
In the early 70's Leah moved her family to Blackfoot and began her career in banking, working for Idaho Bank and Trust/Key Bank for over 20 years. This began her passion for the town of Blackfoot where she soon became a legacy in the volunteer forum. Leah was a lifetime member of the Blackfoot Soroptomists, on the Board of Directors for the Senior Citizen's Center, a member of the Bingham County Historical Society, member of the Lady Lion's Club, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, League of Women Voters, and an active member on the Green Belt Committee. She spent many hours on the Greenbelt project, even walking the intended path with other members envisioning their dream for our community. Leah was a member of the Lasting Legacy committee formed in 1989 which was the original Blackfoot Greenbelt Committee. She was a member of Citizens for a Positive Image which was the beginning of Blackfoot Pride Days. Leah volunteered at the Potato Expo for endless hours and was also a Potato Taster for the Bingham County Extension Service. She was also active in promoting the auditorium or as we know it, the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center and gymnasium at the high school. She was proud of these accomplishments and passionately supported each one of them. Leah received the honor of Blackfoot's Best Foot Forward Award for her volunteer efforts for her community.
Leah's devotion to her children and her grandchildren was a driving force in her life. She had great joy in spending time with her family. Leah enjoyed watching grandkids' activities and supported her grandchildren in every aspect of their lives. Her grandkids spent endless hours at her home playing in the backyard, in the basement and around the dining room table, it was truly their second home. Life lessons by Leah were subtle, but forceful and everlasting.
Leah was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and eight siblings Lloyd Thomas, Vida Bedell, Lamar Thomas, Dorothy Williams, Kenneth Thomas, Rachel Marshall, Twila Sylvester and Grace Thomas.
Survived by her son Larry K. Jones, daughter Susan Jones Rodriquez, daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Shawn Hill all of Blackfoot Idaho. Six grandchildren; Sierra Dawn Rodriquez of Blackfoot, Idaho, Teresa Rodriquez of Grand Junction, Colorado, Marlissa (Tim) Tafoya of Grand Junction, Colorado, Dusti Shay Rodriquez of Boulder Colorado, Jordan Ashley Hill (Michael Corbridge) of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Josh (Courtney) Hill of New Orleans, Louisiana and five great-grandchildren; Jaiden Rodriquez, Cooper, Charli, Silas and Lennon Hill. Leah's extended family includes many nephews and nieces. Tim Thomas and Mary Ann Bailey and their families were especially close to Kleal and Leah. In recent years, Leah looked forward to visits from Michael and Ann Williams.
The family would like to extend an appreciation to Leah's caregivers who so kindly supported our family in keeping Leah's wishes to remain in her home: Susan Fullmer, who opened Leah's life to accepting help and OneSource Hospice Group – Jen McCammon and Tegan Hobbs who so passionately fulfill their jobs at all hours with a smile. Without Ashleigh Andrus as Leah's daytime sidekick for the last few months, we could not have kept her home and we are so pleased that Leah had an influence on yet one more individual's life.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home with a visitation to follow until 8:30. Interment will be in the Samaria Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019.
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 2, 2019