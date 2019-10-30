|
Leola May Cutforth Draper DaBell, 97 ½, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 24, 2019.
Leola was born on May 13, 1922, to William Claude Cutforth and Kathleen Jessie Jenkins, at their family home in Moreland, Idaho. She was one of the last and strongest of the "Greatest Generation." She grew up during the depression and lived through WWII. She was the youngest of four children. She lived the majority of her life in her beloved Moreland, Idaho. By the time she was a toddler, her older sister, Irene, and older brother, Burt, were almost grown, but they stayed very close to her. Her sister, Phyllis, was closer to her in age. They were loving sisters and best of friends. As a child, she loved to dress up her cats, take them in her buggy, and pretend they were her babies. She grew up with her best friend, Cheryl Wheeler Moses. They still remain great friends.
Her childhood was spent working on the farm with her father, in the garden, thinning beets, and milking cows. Her favorite thing was to follow her dad around to help him. Before she was able to do the outside work, her jobs were to gather wood for the stoves, set the table, churn butter, help her mom cook for the farm help, and clean. They lived a frugal life and always had what they needed.
Leola's mother was a master seamstress. She made all of Leola's beautiful clothes without a pattern. Leola learned to sew on Grandma's treadle sewing machine. Her mother taught her "fancy work". She became proficient at embroidery, sewing, crocheting, and quilting.
Leola attended and graduated from Moreland School. She also graduated from Seminary. One day she was looking out the school window and noticed two handsome young men on silver bicycles. That was the first time she "laid eyes" on her future husband. Leola soon met and started dating Richard "Dick" Draper. After high school she went to Ricks College. There was an enrollment of only 275 students at that time. On her 19th birthday, Dick gave her an engagement ring. Dick and Leola were married on August 20, 1941, in the Salt Lake Temple.
After a few months, Dick had to leave to serve in WWII. Leola was able to join him part of the time. Their son, Richard Bruce, was born in 1945. After the war, Dick became very ill. During that time, Karen Lee was born. Dick passed away on April 3, 1949. Leola moved in with her mother to care for her, until her mother passed away.
In a very short time Leola lost her father, her husband, her brother, and her mother. She remained strong and moved forward in spite tragic losses.
She returned to Ricks College and later to BYU to pursue a degree in education to support her family.
Shortly before Leola and her children left for BYU, Wayne and Luella DaBell and their children, moved into the small basement apartment of Leola's home. Wayne and Luella had started farming the desert west of Moreland. Luella DaBell passed away. Wayne continued to rent the apartment.
As time went on, Wayne and Leola were married on June 11, 1958, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in the home they built together. Leola was able to live independently in this home for 61 ½ years.
Two families were joined into one, to make a new family heritage. Marlene, Vonnie Lue, Wes, Bruce, and Karen became instant siblings. Soon Jacquelyn (Jackie) and Todd Wayne were born and cemented the family together with love. There are no steps or halves in our family relationship. We are one!
Leola and Wayne ranched, farmed, and taught all their children the value of hard work. Eventually, Leola started teaching. Soon she went back to college. Leola graduated from BYU with a major in Elementary Education. She taught for 22 years in the Snake River School District. She loved her kindergarten, 2nd , and 3rd grade students! Leola continued her lifelong love of education and transmitted this love to her family.
After selling the ranch, they purchased a car wash and other properties. They worked together making the car wash a success. Wayne retired and Leola continued teaching. The family took every opportunity to boat, camp, fish, water ski, and hike. Favorite vacation spots were Palisades, Stanley, Yellowstone, and their Bear Lake condominium, which they owned for 45 years. Mom spent a week there in August of 2019.
Leola loved to work outside. She loved to have a beautiful yard full of flowers. She was known for her geraniums, iris, roses, African Violets, and raspberries. Now she can garden to her heart's content.
Leola was a stalwart, lifelong member of the of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She stood strong and immovable in her faith of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Leola served in many ward and stake callings. She became the organist of Moreland Ward as a teen and continued in that position until she was in her late 80's. From the time she was very young, she served valiantly and tirelessly in stake and ward positions in Relief Society, Primary, Young Women's, and music. She continued to serve as a ministering sister until the very end.
Leola was always deeply involved with her children and grandchildren. She was highly intelligent and had a sparkling wit. She had a "spunk" that would surprise people. Her response in later years when asked how she was feeling, "It's better to say, 'I'm fine' with a grin,' Than to let them know the shape I'm in."
She was mother to 8 children, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother to 241 children and counting.
Our family will carry on and go forward with faith.
Leola is survived by her children: Marlene Rhead, Vonnie Lue (Richard) Broulim, Diana DaBell (Byron) Webster (daughter-in-law), Richard Bruce (Linda) Draper, Karen (Layne) VanOrden, Jacquelyn (Richard) Leonardson, Todd (D'Ann) DaBell.
Leola was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her husbands, Richard "Dick" Draper and Wayne Eldon DaBell; and children, Darel Wayne DaBell, Wesley Ray DaBell, and Robert C. Rhead (son-in-law).
Our thanks to the dear people who cared for our Mother: Dr. Gary Ullery, Dr. Doran Schneider, Bingham Memorial, Solace Hospice, and the Willows Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Moreland LDS Church. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memories of Leola and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 30, 2019