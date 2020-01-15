|
Levi Jon Roberts passed away on December 31, 2019, at 37 years old. Levi was born in American Falls, Idaho in April 24, 1982, to Larry and Jane Roberts. He attended Falls Valley Elementary School, Sandcreek Middle School and Hillcrest High School. He completed his GED through East Idaho Technical College.
Levi enjoyed art and physical activities. When he lived in the Salt Lake area he gave presentations for the 180 Program to high schools, and later competed in mixed martial arts under the pseudonym "Leviticus". He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and drew on his love of Jesus Christ to help him through his many challenges. He often sought to serve others and share his faith with them.
Levi's happiest times were with his wife and 2 sons. He enjoyed attending campouts and other events with his extended family, as well.
Levi is survived by his wife, Angel Roberts, 2 sons - Heyzues and Larenzo Roberts, Parents - Larry and Jane Roberts, grandmothers - Athalia Roberts and Betty Christensen, sister Amanda (Roberts) Eagle, brothers - Kenneth and Kalib Roberts. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers - Kenneth Roberts and Leland Christensen.
A viewing and funeral service was held in Salt Lake City on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Salt Lake Valley Mortuary, 459 W Universal Circle (9160 S) in Sandy, Utah.
A memorial service was held in Idaho Falls on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The family will visit with friends and have a reflection of his life from 10:30-11:00 am with the service from 11:00 am to noon at the Kearney Stake Building, 1860 Kearney Street in Idaho Falls.
Memorial donations in honor of Levi may be made to Life Community Center by contacting them at (801) 968-2568 or visiting their website at www.lifecenterutah.com.
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 15, 2020