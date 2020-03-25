Home

Lily Hembreiker
Lily Hembreiker


1937 - 2020
Lily Hembreiker Obituary
Lily Mae Hembreiker, 82, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her daughter's home in Blackfoot.

Lily was born November 23, 1937 in Roberts, Idaho to Jay McCarthy and Lily Harris. Lily graduated from high school in Lyman, Montana. She has lived in Roberts, Florida, Montana, Pocatello, before making her home in Blackfoot.

Lily worked at the Blackfoot State Hospital for 20 years.

Lily is survived by her children, Loretta Kerr of California, Herb (Maggie) Bolin of Arizona, Thom (Connie) Hembreiker and Mary (Rick) Scott, both of Blackfoot; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Hembreiker; grandson, Steven Hembreiker; siblings, Bill McCarthy, Tim (Carlene) McCarthy, and Jerry McCarthy; and nephew, BJ McCarthy.

No services will be held at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Bingham County Humane Society.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 25, 2020
