|
|
Lisa Phillips, 46, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her brother Nathan's home, following a valiant battle with cancer. She was born on January 22, 1973, in Rexburg, Idaho, the daughter of Dale Milton Phillips and Carolyn Petersen Phillips.
Lisa lived her entire life in the Blackfoot area, with her youth spent on the family farm. It was while working all the facets of irrigating and caring for animals– alongside her siblings– where she learned the value of hard work.
She graduated from Snake River High School in 1991, followed by attending Ricks College and Evans Hairstyling School in Rexburg. During the summers, in between school, Lisa occasionally enjoyed working at a resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Lisa Phillips was very selfless and always looked for opportunities to serve. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she held many callings, including serving in the Young Women, as a Sunday School teacher, and as a Family History Consultant. Outside of church, Lisa was also a member of the Soroptimist Club and helped with the Christmas Tree Fantasy charity.
Lisa was a well-recognized and loved member of the Blackfoot community. She worked, owned, and operated the Mar-Cra Beauty Salon for over 25 years, where her kind smile and contagious laugh made her services extend far beyond one's scheduled visit. She also worked at the Cathay Café, and every year, you could find her shining face in the Turkey Leg booth at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Going to Lava Hot Springs to soak was a favorite pastime activity for Lisa to do with her two daughters. She was also a regular whiz in the kitchen, she delighted in cooking and canning. She even won a blue ribbon this year at the fair for her chocolate chip cookies and homemade brownies. Lisa enjoyed drawing, doing crafts, scrapbooking with her friends, doing the dishes, and keeping a clean and happy home.
Lisa's heart was overflowing with love for others, especially her family. She cherished her daughters above all else, and would do anything for them. She was always organizing family gatherings, nothing made Lisa happier than spending time with those she loved the most.
She is survived by her children, Sibyl McKenzie Phillips - Kuna, ID and Maggie Donna Louann Phillips -Taber, ID, step-mom, Karen Olsen - Moreland, ID, siblings, Nathan (Lori) Phillips - Taber, ID, Jesse (Julia) Phillips - Taber, ID, Rachel (Joshua) Purcell - Las Vegas, NV, Polleen (Bryan) Hansen - Blackfoot, ID, AmyJo (Patrick) Frederickson -Caldwell, ID, Shannon (Blake) Loveland - Cambridge, ID and Shelby (Jonathan) De La Cerda - Idaho Falls, ID, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Carolyn Phillips; grandparents, William and Sibyl Phillips and A. Woodrow and Donna Petersen.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Blackfoot West Stake Center with Bishop Delyn Porter conducting.
The family will meet with friends on Friday evening, November 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho and from 12:00-1:45 p.m. at the Blackfoot West Stake Center. Interment will be in the Moreland Cemetery.
Published in The Morning News on Nov. 12, 2019