HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Lois Crow
Lois Jean Crow


1944 - 2019
Lois Jean Crow Obituary
Lois Jean Crow, 75

Lois Jean Crow, 75, of Blackfoot, passed away, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home.

Jean was born May 7, 1944 in Price, Utah to LaMar John and Lois Chidester Preston.

As part of a Navy family, Jean lived in numerous places. She attended Idaho State University, where she earned her degree in nursing.

On September 30, 1963 Jean married John A. Crow in East Carbon City, Utah.

Jean worked at Bingham Memorial Hospital for many years. She also worked with the WIC program, helping women, infants and children. She retired from WIC after many years of service.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and going camping. She loved to watch her grandkids sports activities.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Brent) Cathey; grandchildren Brandon (Ez) Edwards, Cheyenne (Jordan Parris) Cathey, Amber (Nic) Nelson and Gary Conan; 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Chris Carlson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one brother.

The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. Per Jean's request, no services are scheduled. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Published in The Morning News on July 30, 2019
