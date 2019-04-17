Lois LaRae Scott was born November 21, 1952 in Blackfoot, Idaho to William L. Scott and Evelyn H. John Scott. She passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on April 11, 2019 due to a massive stroke.



LaRae's love of life overshadowed any obstacles that might be placed in her path and she will always be remembered as a fighter who never gave up.



LaRae loved fishing, camping, shopping, visiting her many friends and above all her beloved cats Betty Boop, Blackie and Cutie.



Her family of caregivers, which was phenomenal, meant everything to her, and she loved and was loved by each and every one of them. I would be honored to name them all, but there are so many that I would not have enough time or paper to do so. A heartfelt thank you and God Bless is what I can say for the wonderful life you gave to her.



LaRae is survived by sisters Lucinda LeeAnn Hone of Blackfoot, Idaho and Roxanne Hale of Arco, Idaho; Aunts Leabelle Katseanes of Idaho Falls, Maria Miles of Idaho Falls and LaVada Siler of Pocatello; and many cousins and other special relatives who will miss her very much.



LaRae was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn H. John Scott; her father William L. Scott; Uncle Samuel Robert Scott and many beloved grandparents and family members.



Graveside services will be held at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery on Friday, April 19, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho.



Memories of Lois and condolences to the family may be shared a www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on Apr. 16, 2019