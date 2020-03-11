Home

POWERED BY

Services
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
For more information about
Lucy Garza
View Funeral Home Obituary
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Hawker Funeral Home,
132 S. Shilling Avenue
Blackfoot, ID
View Map
Viewing
Following Services
Hawker Funeral Home
132 S. Shilling Avenue
Blackfoot, ID
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard’s Catholic Church
584 W. Sexton Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Garza


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Garza Obituary
Lucy Ann Garza, 45, of Blackfoot, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer, in Palm Springs, CA.

Lucy was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on April 11, 1974 to Cirildo and Lupe Garza.

Other than the last year in California, Lucy spent her lifetime in Blackfoot, graduating from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1992. She worked 16 years for Wada Farms.

Lucy loved to cook for family gatherings and her special Sunday dinners. She also enjoyed fishing and movie nights with her family. She cherished the time spent with her children, who were her life.

Lucy is survived by her children, Ruben Carrillo, Tonya Carrillo, Eli Carrillo and Mia Carrillo, all of Blackfoot; her sister Sylvia Garza Fernandez of Indio CA; brothers Cirildo "Gonzo" '//Garza Jr. of Pocatello and Jose "Nino" Garza of Blackfoot.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cirildo and Lupe Garza.

A vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 with a viewing to follow until 8:00 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue, in Blackfoot. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 584 W. Sexton Street, also in Blackfoot.

Memories of Lucy and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -