|
|
Lucy Ann Garza, 45, of Blackfoot, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer, in Palm Springs, CA.
Lucy was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on April 11, 1974 to Cirildo and Lupe Garza.
Other than the last year in California, Lucy spent her lifetime in Blackfoot, graduating from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1992. She worked 16 years for Wada Farms.
Lucy loved to cook for family gatherings and her special Sunday dinners. She also enjoyed fishing and movie nights with her family. She cherished the time spent with her children, who were her life.
Lucy is survived by her children, Ruben Carrillo, Tonya Carrillo, Eli Carrillo and Mia Carrillo, all of Blackfoot; her sister Sylvia Garza Fernandez of Indio CA; brothers Cirildo "Gonzo" '//Garza Jr. of Pocatello and Jose "Nino" Garza of Blackfoot.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cirildo and Lupe Garza.
A vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 with a viewing to follow until 8:00 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue, in Blackfoot. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 584 W. Sexton Street, also in Blackfoot.
Memories of Lucy and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 12, 2020